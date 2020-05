Accepting conditions from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 graduates of Floyd County High School ended a long day of ceremonies with social distancing and protections that began at 9 a.m. with a parade through downtown Floyd that began at 3 p.m. and ended eight minutes later.

The images ere are screen grabs from a video. Our congratulations to the grads.

