Failure to mask up

Sadly, we still see too many people without masks out in public enclosed places. That's illegal and unsafe.

We see too many people ignoring the state order to wear masks in public enclosed spaces throughout the Old Dominion. They also tend to get in peoples’ faces too, ignoring the social distancing of six feet. Even saw a Floyd County sheriff’s department investigator maskless in Food Lion last Sunday.

With about 1,000 new cases a month showing up each morning in the daily updates by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), you’d think folks would get the hint that every little bit helps when it comes to keeping the COVID-19 Coronavirus at bay.

Drove Amy over to Carilion’s physical therapy offices in Christiansburg Monday afternoon and saw a plethora of masks on people’s faces in public and in public exposed places.

Maybe it’s Montgomery County’s 78 cases and one death that brings more attention to protective measures. Floyd County had 6 cases with 2 hospitalizations in the VDH report on Monday morning.

We wear masks whenever we venture out for grocery shopping, doctor visits or other errands. The masks have become second nature in our lives.

Too bad others do not think protecting themselves and others is important.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
