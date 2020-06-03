‘Thank you’ to Virginia’s enlightened governor

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused disgraced president Donald Trump’s call to send the Old Dominion’s Natural Guard troops to Washington, DC, to participate in the questionable denial of the nation’s citizens’ rights in protests over the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

As a citizen of the Commonwealth, and one under siege in the unlawful tenure of Trump as the wannabe dictator of the banana republic that once was the United States, I salute you, sir, for that decision.

“In America, protest is patriotic,” declared The New York Times on its editorial page on Tuesday. Like so many of us, the paper knows that Trump is neither a patriot or a leader this nation so sorely needs.

The paper adds:

President Trump, who tends to see only political opportunity in public fear and anger, is in his customary manner contributing heat rather than light to the confrontations between protesters and authority. In the absence of national leadership, it is all the more vital that mayors and governors affirm the rules that ought to govern American society. The nation is founded on the freedom of speech — and particularly the right to gather in protest against the government. Politicians must hold the police accountable for protecting the rights of everyone they are sworn to protect and serve.

In Houston, we saw police chief Art Acevado march with protestors.

“We will march as a department with everybody in this community. I will march until I can’t stand no more,” Avecedo told protestors in his city. He also warned those who turned to violence that “I will not allow anyone to tear down this city.”

Good for him. He was a police leader who recognizes the difference between serving his citizens and punishing those who abuse the right and turn to violence.

Notes the Times:

He had the sense to recognize that a vast majority of demonstrators wanted what he wanted, a better city. And he clearly saw that the responsibility of the police was not to abridge but to safeguard the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech, assembly, the press and religion. President Trump, who tends to see only political opportunity in public fear and anger, is in his customary manner contributing heat rather than light to the confrontations between protesters and authority. In the absence of national leadership, it is all the more vital that mayors and governors affirm the rules that ought to govern American society. The nation is founded on the freedom of speech — and particularly the right to gather in protest against the government. Politicians must hold the police accountable for protecting the rights of everyone they are sworn to protect and serve. In a brazen display of this administration’s disregard for the First Amendment, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, Attorney General William Barr, ordered federal officers to clear a peaceful protest in front of the White House. The police used tear gas, rubber bullets and riot shields to drive away protesters, journalists and priests standing on the private porch of St. John’s Church, all so Mr. Trump could pose for photos. The photo op managed to take aim at the freedom of assembly, speech, and religion all at the same time. Americans aren’t holding their breath for the president to change his incendiary behavior. But city leaders and governors have plenty of room to act in the meantime. There are signs some leaders recognize the damage that has been done. In Richmond, Va., where the police gassed peaceful demonstrators on Monday evening, the mayor, Levar Stoney, apologized Tuesday and promised to join a march. The chief of police, William Smith, took a knee in a show of contrition and solidarity. —The New York Times

Thankfully, the government of Virginia and state leaders in Richmond, have shown reason and compassion — two traits missing in the corrupt administration of Trump, his administration and those who genuflect before him like a cult.

Sad times for America and its insane president. Better times here in the Commonwealth of Virginia, where an enlightened governor shows compassion sadly missing in Washington, DC, and strong local leadership like Richmond mayor Stoney and police chief Smith.

Thank you governor Northam. You make this citizen of Virginia feel proud.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

