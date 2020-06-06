26 years: One day at a time

On this Saturday, June 6, 2020, I am meeting one of my Alcoholics Anonymous sponsors for coffee, and he will give me a 26-year-chip — a bronze coin recognizing 26 full years of sobriety.

My normal AA group is not meeting in person during these days of COVID-19 Coronavirus lockdowns but hopes to resume soon. Otherwise, I would be in a meeting somewhere on this Saturday and announce that “My name is Doug and I’m an alcoholic. It has been 26 years today since my last drink.”

Twenty-six years. That’s a long time but it is not as long as I drank. I had my first drink, a class of moonshine from the still of Floyd County moonshiner Cleophus Sowers at age 5, handed to me by a 26-year-old woman who thought it would steady my nerves for some other activity that would follow.

I drank for 32 years. My alcoholism destroyed friendships, relations with lovers, job opportunities and much worse. Yet, through most of it, I felt like I was a “functioning alcoholic” because my drinking never kept me from obtaining high-level security clearances from the U.S. Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other federal departments or agencies.

I wrote award-winning articles while drunk, took incredible photographs under the influence but also did things that embarrassed me and those around me. I could be a loud and mean drunk.

On the evening of June 6, 1994, I walked into my first meeting of AA in a church basement not far from our home in Arlington, VA, and asked for help. That help has taken me on a long, and often winding, road to recovery that will last for the rest of my life.

A few years after starting with AA, I made the decision to break my anonymity and go public about my drinking and recovery effort, in part because doing so helped me deal with the problem and I also helped that doing so would help others seek the help they so desperately needed.

As part of my recovery, I compiled a list of those I felt were hurt by my drinking and began trying to track them down and try to make amends. The list is long and the job is far from completed but many have thanked and forgiven me, which I had neither requested or expected but helped more than I can ever say. Some did not wish to relive the experience s with me and I don’t fault them for their feelings.

Alcohol is a drug and drinking leads to addiction and addicts like me must fight the disease one day at a time to stay on the path of recovery.

“Remember, you don’t own recovery,” my AA sponsor told me early on. “It’s a rental and the rent is due each and every day.”

I would not be here today without the love of my wife, who stuck with me during my drunkenness and helped set up an incredible intervention with good friends that got my attention. They saved my life and I cannot ever fully repay them for their efforts.

But I will keep trying…one day at a time.

