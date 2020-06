The police chief of Houston, TX, has a few choice things to say to Donald Trump. They are worth listening to.

From CNN, Houston police chief Art Acevedo responds to President Trump telling governors to “dominate” protesters.

His comments come from a question from Anchor Christiane Amanpour:

Bet that didn’t make Trump happy but it does tell us a lot about police chiefs who care more than many realize.

Our thanks to CNN for making this video available.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest