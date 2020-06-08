So, where’s your stupid mask?

A sign on the front door of Food Lion tells incoming customers that a Commonwealth of Virginia order says they “must” wear either a “cloth face covering” or “a mask” when entering, yet at least of a third of the customers in the store late Sunday afternoon did not wear any mask

While checking out, I noted the lack of masks on faces to the cashier.

“I really don’t understand why anyone wears one,” he said. “They don’t do anything.”

He, thankfully, was wearing a mask, but his cavalier attitude bothered me as I carried out groceries to the car.

Effective last Friday (April 5th), rules for “Phase Two” of the re-emergence from lockdowns and stay-at-home orders from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic require masks for:

Everyone ages 10 and up

Inside all brick and mortar retail establishments. Both essential and non-essential stores, including grocery stores and pharmacies

Inside all personal care & grooming establishments

Any indoor space shared by groups of people who may congregate within 6 feet of one another or who are in close proximity to each other for more than 10 minutes

Inside food & beverage establishments, except when eating

On public transportation

State and local government buildings and areas where the public accesses services

Entertainment or public amusement establishments, when permitted to open

That, currently is the law and apparently has become the most ignored law in the Commonwealth.

Part of the reason, we’re told, is that people now routinely ignore laws they don’t agree with, like speeding, using seat belts, smoking a joint, etc.

Another part is that this new law is, by design, not enforced by police or sheriff’s department but is a civil rule handled by local and state health officials, who can issue a citation if they want and, apparently, most either don’t have the time or the inclination.

Let’s see if we have this straight. We have a dangerous virus that has killed more than 100,000 people in America and more than 400,000 in the world and 1,477 in Virginia, including at least one in Floyd County and no one cares to take a precaution that health experts say is important to prevent the spread of this deadly disease?

Yep. I’ve been called “a wimp” or “a sissy” because I wear a mask when I go out.

A man who took a swing at me outside the Blue Ridge Restaurant about 10 years ago had to take his nourishment through a straw for a while. His swing missed. Mind did not. Anger management now helps me deal with such people.

In an editorial by The Charlotte Observer almost a month ago:

It shouldn’t be surprising, we guess, that during a public health crisis that’s become politicized, with the debate over staying at home becoming partisan, that the latest thing to become a red or blue badge is the simple act of covering your nose and mouth in public. Really? We’re fighting over face coverings? Just wear the stupid mask. It’s not caving to tyranny. It’s not a betrayal of the president. It’s not a sign that you’re sick. It’s a health measure in places where it’s difficult to socially distance. If you wear it, you protect others from your possibly asymptomatic COVID-19 self. If you wear it, you also protect yourself from others. It’s safer. That’s it. –The Charlotte Observer

It should be. Sadly, it is not around here or a lot of other places. We have elected officialls who routinely break the law, so other feel it’s all right to ignore rules of public safety as well.

It’s not. It’s stupid.



