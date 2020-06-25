Record rise in Coronavirus cases in the United States

Floyd County’s one-day increase of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic count from 14 to 15 returned to 14 Thursday, but what was good news for our area came on a one-day record of 36,880 new cases for the United States.

The previous record for the U.S. was 36,739, set back on April 24. American cases continue to rise while most other nations show declines.

Thursday’s increases show higher numbers in 29 states with huge increases in Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas. South Carolina now shows Myrtle Beach as a hot spot with visitors returning to their homes with infections.

Our area shows more than 60 new cases in four surrounding counties. United Airlines Thursday announced it is suspending flights to Myrtle Beach and the Virginia Department of Health is recommending 14-day quarantines for anyone who has visited the popular Southern beach resort.

The European Union says it may prohibit any flights from the United States because of its failure to bring the pandemic under control in our country.

Thursday morning’s reports show more than 2.4 million cases of the virus in the United States with 123,484 deaths.

The statistics for Thursday:

On Wednesday, the Virginia Department Health’s daily report raised Floyd County’s Coronavirus count to 15, an increase of 1. Today’s report shows 14. Same thing happened when Floyd incorrectly had its first case back in April. Turned out to be a data error. Same thing? We’re checking.Thursday’s reports:

06/25/2020



Floyd County: Infections: 14 (-1)

Hospitalized: 2 (Unchanged)

Deaths: 1 (Unchanged)



Virginia: Infections: 59,946 (+432)

Hospitalized: 5,995 (+40)

Deaths: 1,645 (+30)



United States: Infections: 2,464,544

Deaths: 124,331

Recoveries: 1,040,661



Worldwide: Infections: 9,572,182

Deaths: 486,011

Recoveries: 5,209/933



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)

