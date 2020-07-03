A return to Friday Night Music in Floyd?

Except for video presentations presented on Facebook during the last three months, the stage and dance floor of the Friday Night Jamboree at the Floyd Country Store has been quiet on Friday Nights because of the social and economic shutdown from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The indoor stage remains quiet this weekend but a back porch version of the famous Friday Night Jamboree comes to life this weekend with a jamboree on the store’s back deck with the audience on the lawn.

The weather, we are told, will cooperate on this Friday night with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg calling for only a five percent chance of any wet stuff.

Masks, of course, are encouraged, long with social distancing.

The Backyard Jamboree kicks of at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The store has also scheduled a July 4th concert for Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m. with Sammy Shelor, Junior Sisk and more for Independence Day.

Live music is also scheduled at the Village Green, starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Will we also see a return of musicians jamming on South Locust Street Friday evening?

See you on Friday and Saturday nights. Don’t forget your masks and some dancing shoes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

