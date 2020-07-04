Return of the Friday Night Jamboree…backyard style

Live music in front of a crowd, Jamboree–style, returned to downtown Floyd Friday night as the Country Store launched the Backyard Jamboree on the lawn.

The Jamboree went dark back in March as part of the shutdown of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the area, Commonwealth of Virginia, the nation and world.

With Virginia now in Phase 3 of recovery, Country Store owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz brought the music back in an outdoor setting that provides a chance for social distancing and other protections.

The Backyard Jamboree is scheduled for July and August as Southwestern Virginia tried to recover with the hope to eventually return to the full Jamboree inside.

The Country Store also has a July 4th concert on the lawn that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring Sammy Shelor, Junior Sisk, and others.

Enjoy the 4th and please remember to use masks and practice social distancing.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

