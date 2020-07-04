Return of the Friday Night Jamboree…backyard style

Recognizing the continuing threat and limitations of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Friday Night Jamboree plays in front of a live audience after being dark for more than three months.

Live music in front of a crowd, Jamboree–style, returned to downtown Floyd Friday night as the Country Store launched the Backyard Jamboree on the lawn.

The Jamboree went dark back in March as part of the shutdown of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the area, Commonwealth of Virginia, the nation and world.

With Virginia now in Phase 3 of recovery, Country Store owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz brought the music back in an outdoor setting that provides a chance for social distancing and other protections.

The Backyard Jamboree is scheduled for July and August as Southwestern Virginia tried to recover with the hope to eventually return to the full Jamboree inside.

The Country Store also has a July 4th concert on the lawn that begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, featuring Sammy Shelor, Junior Sisk, and others.

Enjoy the 4th and please remember to use masks and practice social distancing.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and still publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
