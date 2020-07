As an “outdoor” version of Floyd’s internationally-known Friday Night Jamboree started in the backyard of The Floyd Country Store on Friday, July 3, we also found some street music on South Locust Street in front of Lineberry Park.

Like the Jamboree, which was dark for three months because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, music on the streets of Floyd, a staple on Friday nights, was missing but the musicians who played on one bench was a start on July 3.

