Northam to businesses: Follow the rules or lose your license

Businesses or restaurants face license revocation if employees don't wear masks or customers don't practice "social distancing" and should, the governor says, refuse service to customers who don't wear masks inside their establishments.
Breaking the rules: No masks and no social distancing.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Tuesday announced a crackdown on those who don’t wear masks in public places or don’t practice social distancing, ordering health inspectors to make “unannounced visits” to retail establishments and restaurants and revoking the business licenses if workers are not wearing masks or customers are allowed to congregate in tight spaces.

A report by the Virginia Department of Health Wednesday morning shows 1,084 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, surpassing the previous day’s total by more than 200. The Commonwealth now has 73,527 cases.

“If you own a restaurant or a business and you’re not following the regulations, your license will be on the line, and we will not hesitate to take action if needed,” Northam said in one of his briefings. “Remember that you do not have to serve a patron who is not wearing a face covering. You can tell them to leave. And if they don’t, they’re trespassing and you can, in turn, call the police.”

The governor said customers who violate mask rules can be cited and fined.

“There is certainly community spread,” Northam added.

The governor says he is ready to crack down even more if things don’t change, including reducing the size of gatherings back to 50 or less.

“This is not political,” he said in a report by The Washington Post Tuesday. “This is about our health and well-being, and it’s also about our economy. It’s going to take all of us to move forward safely.”

Some critics say harsher penalties on those not wearing masks inside businesses are needed. Others say Northam is going too far.

“This mandate puts businesses in an untenable position. To keep their licenses, they must confront customers who choose not to comply,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said in a statement released Tuesday. “I can’t help but think issuing a statewide ‘or else’ threat will do little but create more defiance.”

While Northam says businesses could lose their license if their employees aren’t wearing masks, but adds that he is only “urging” owners of establishments to “recommend” their customers not enter their establishments without face coverings.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter