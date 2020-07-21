Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

A daily roundup of infections, hospitalizations and other information about the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in our area, the Commonwealth of Virginia, the nation and the world.

Worldwide:
Infections: 14,874,209
Deaths: 613,691
Recoveries: 8,929,290

United States:
Infections: 3,961,580
Deaths: 143,835     
Recoveries: 1,850,224

Virginia:
Infections: 78,375 (+945)
Hospitalized: 7,301 (+54)
Deaths: 2,031 (+5)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 28
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 1

Montgomery County:
Infections: 220 (+4)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 3

Carroll County
Infections: 279     
Hospitalized: 24   
Deaths: 10

Franklin County:
Infections: 117
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1

Galax:
Infections: 304 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33 (+2)            Deaths: 16       

Roanoke:
Infections: 659 (+22}
Hospitalized: 15
Deaths: 10

Roanoke County:
Infections: 363 (+8)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 6   

Salem:
Infections: 113 (+2)
Hospitalized: 5     
Deaths: 3   

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter