Today’s Coronavirus Statistics

Worldwide:
Infections: 14,874,209
Deaths: 613,691
Recoveries: 8,929,290
United States:
Infections: 3,961,580
Deaths: 143,835
Recoveries: 1,850,224
Virginia:
Infections: 78,375 (+945)
Hospitalized: 7,301 (+54)
Deaths: 2,031 (+5)
Floyd County:
Infections: 28
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 1
Montgomery County:
Infections: 220 (+4)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 3
Carroll County
Infections: 279
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 10
Franklin County:
Infections: 117
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1
Galax:
Infections: 304 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33 (+2) Deaths: 16
Roanoke:
Infections: 659 (+22}
Hospitalized: 15
Deaths: 10
Roanoke County:
Infections: 363 (+8)
Hospitalized: 13
Deaths: 6
Salem:
Infections: 113 (+2)
Hospitalized: 5
Deaths: 3
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health)