Singing the unemployment blues

Until March of this year, I felt I had the ideal profession. I photographed high school athletics, an occasional college event, music festivals and concerts, shot video for area television stations and covered court for The Floyd Press.

When high school basketball ended with a quarterfinal loss by the Lady Buffaloes, I shot one game of the softball season, one of varsity baseball before schools closed and all other athletic events were cancelled amid the increasing global coronavirus pandemic.

Then came cancellation of FloydFest, where I had just negotiated to shoot video for television stations, then shutdown of a planned Crooked Road video project, the Galax Fiddlers’ Convention and other events.

When your livelihood depends on coverage of events that appear to have steady schedule, a pandemic sure is hell when it brings just about everything to a halt.

The federal stimulus helped a little, but a planned expansion of unemployment benefits for freelancers like me with $600 a week fell through because, as a person who is technically “semi-retired,” I had a base income of Social Security that disqualified unemployment coverage.

The $600 a week would have provided some normal income from my business that was thriving until the beginning of March and was broke, in debt and closed by the end of the April.

That’s OK, I thought. School will be opening in the fall, along with athletics but schools will, instead be more online than in actual person and the Virginia High School league is expected to pull the plug on all fall sports at a meeting later this month.

Virginia Tech keeps saying it will have some of a football season but others doubt it. The Ivy League shut down its conference. Same for the one that James Madison University plays in but the coach there says he will put together a season against other teams but that might be just a feeble dream.

Carroll County still has its annual Gun Show and Flear Market on its schedule for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend but I’ve talked with some area vendors who usually go and nearly all say they are staying home.

“Too damn dangerous,” says one in disgust.

I can’t fault the school systems or the High School League for their decision. It is not safe for our students to be on athletic fields and crowded together in classrooms. While Floyd County’s total of 28 cases and 1 death (so far) is minuscule by comparisons to hotspots elsewhere in Virginia, it is still climbing, sometimes by 1 or 2 or even 4 new cases a day.

Our photography business is shut down. I still shoot photos, when assigned, for the Floyd Press and cover Circuit Court but that is about it. My web hosting business is hanging by a thread while websites like this one struggle to survive.

But our predicament, while bad, is better than many others in the county. More and more depend on food banks to help feed their families and try to cope with illnesses without proper health insurance.

My maternal grandfather, Walter McPeak, a native of Meadows of Dan, used to say “cheer up. Things could be worse.”

Often, he would later say: “Well, our cheered up and, sure enough things got worse.”

