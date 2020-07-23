Remembering FloydFest

Reflections of FloydFest in 2016. (Photos by Doug Thompson)

Late July would have been FloydFest time of the year if the pandemic had not interfered. I had stepped back from covering the event for The Floyd Press last year but had just agreed to cover it again this season for television news stations when they canceled this year’s event and began work on a return in 2021.

Given the overbearing heat, perhaps it was a good idea to not slog around the large site with a video camera and sound gear.

Perhaps, but I had spent 15 seasons covering what has become a premier music event for the area. My decision to step away was based on health and age, but…

Levon Helm at FloydFest in 2010.

Floyd remains best known for its internationally-followed Friday Night Jamboree, but FloydFest has built a strong following after it start with the new century on the farmland just off the Blue Ridge Parkway straddling the Floyd-Patrick County line.

Even though most of the site lies in Patrick County, it is FloydFest and this year’s cancellation is an economic hit to our area. The video above captures some music and fun in previous years of the event.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
