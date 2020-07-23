Remembering FloydFest

Late July would have been FloydFest time of the year if the pandemic had not interfered. I had stepped back from covering the event for The Floyd Press last year but had just agreed to cover it again this season for television news stations when they canceled this year’s event and began work on a return in 2021.

Given the overbearing heat, perhaps it was a good idea to not slog around the large site with a video camera and sound gear.

Perhaps, but I had spent 15 seasons covering what has become a premier music event for the area. My decision to step away was based on health and age, but…

Levon Helm at FloydFest in 2010.

Floyd remains best known for its internationally-followed Friday Night Jamboree, but FloydFest has built a strong following after it start with the new century on the farmland just off the Blue Ridge Parkway straddling the Floyd-Patrick County line.

Even though most of the site lies in Patrick County, it is FloydFest and this year’s cancellation is an economic hit to our area. The video above captures some music and fun in previous years of the event.

And some more photos below:

“Foam Shower”

A young fan at the Railroad Earth concert.

