Let’s remember the fun of Friday nights in Floyd

As the pandemic continues to get worse in Floyd County, the Commonealth of Virginia and the United States, this seems like a good time to dig into the archives and show what Friday nights were like around here previously.

The Floyd Country Store has introduced the “Backyard Jamboree” on its back lawn but the crowded dance floor inside is empty while the store does have customers who need to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Gone too is a crowded South Locust Street with musicians jamming on both sides of the street at this time of the year.

Will this ever return? Let’s hope.

Music on Locust Street in downtown Floyd on what used to be a “normal” Friday night.

Dancing during the Friday Night Jamboree.

Young lady juggles multiple smartphones to take selfies of her and her friends during the Jamboree.

