When terrorism hit America

A photo captured by chance at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, after the terrorism attacks on September 11, 2011. I had dropped my wife off a doctor’s appointment and saw the flag at the theater and decided to shoot the photo. The motorcyclist came by just at that moment.

A fireman taking a break.

Nighttime and the damage.

When one commits to cover news, it also means reporting both the good and the bad of what happens around us and in the world. As I look back at stories and events covered around the world, 9/11 is always at the top of the list.

I’ve reported on and photographed conflicts in many parts of the globe but one of the most horrific took place on what was then our home turf in Washington, DC, on Sept. 11, 2001.

Most of that day was spent on a bank on Columbia Pike that overlooked the Pentagon while part of it burned after a jetliner crashed into it as part of the terrorist attacks that brought terror and more than 3,000 deaths on what had been a pleasant Fall morning in Washington, New York City and a field in Pennsylvania where passengers took control of one of the four planes away from its hijackers and crashed it rather than attack another target in Washington.

That day brought international terrorism to our nation and America has never been the same.

For me, the most memorable image I captured was of a motorcycle rider with a tattered American flag who rode by a movie theater in Falls Church, Virginia, a few days after 9/11.

The day after.

Smoke from the Pentagon could be seen from miles away.

With lights at night, the damage was visible.

Fire after the crash of the jetliner into the Pentagon.

On guard

Remembering and mourning.

Another vigil

