People, places and purpose

Over the past half century, I have roamed the world with cameras in search for the right image to tell a story in newspapers, magazines or the web. I ‘ve spent more time viewing that world through a viewfinder than in any other way.
It could be a young girl with a direct stare at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC, or an Arab woman with a camel in the deserts of Israel or Syria. It might be a woman taking a break in Italy or a kid eating ice cream in Northern Virginia or a determined vet in wheelchair competing in the Marine Corps Marathon.
A cliché says a photo is worth a thousand words. Too often, words get in the way. Let the images tell the story.