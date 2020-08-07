Virginia virus cases up by 2,015, Floyd County adds eight

Virginia’s Coronavirus case count jumped by 2,015 in Friday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health along with eight new cases and a second death in Floyd County.

Virginia’s case count now totals 97,882 with 8,281 hospitalized (up 98) and an increase of 93 deaths, which bring that count to 2,317.

Roanoke city now has an even 1,000 cases with 68 new infections, while Roanoke County’s cases rose by 24 and Salem added 4.

Floyd’s neighboring Carroll County’s cases went up by 17 with another 6 in Galax, Patrick increased by 8, Montgomery added 5, Franklin had 5 and Pulaski’s rose by 2.

Nationally, cases topped 5 million with a new total of 5,033,723, with 162,836 deaths. Worldwide figures stood at 19.3 million shortly after 9 a.m. Friday with 718,513.

The increases in Virginia come as school systems start to open next week with a mixture of face-to-face classes and online learning. Virginia High School League scrapped all fall sports with football and other autumn events beginning next Spring on March 1 and basketball and winter sports set to start on Dec. 28.

(Developing story…)

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

