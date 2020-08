An earthquake centered near Sparta, North Carolina shook homes and businesses in Floyd County shortly after 8:06 a.m. Sunday for 20-30 seconds.

The U.S. Geological Survey is confirming it recorded the quake and said it was a 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The minor rattles in Floyd County lit up Facebook Sunday morning with reports from throughout the area.

Developing story…

