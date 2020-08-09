Floyd County’s virus cases jump by 18 to 75 total infections

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting Sunday morning that Floyd County’s Coronavirus case count increased by 18 in the 24 hours between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, giving the county a new total of 75.

In the same period, Virginia’s overall case count topped 100,000 with a new total of 100,086 because of 897 new infections. Deaths increased by 0 to 2,326.

Floyd County’s one-day increase if larger than any other locality in the Roanoke or New River Valleys. Roanoke City is up 8 to a total of 1,017, Carroll County went to 334 cases with an increase of 7, Franklin’s count went up 4 to a total of 172, Montgomery County up 44 yo 305, Roanoke County by 3 to 496 and Patrick is up 3 to 157.

Because of the differences in population, Floyd County’s case rate is 474.8 per 100,000 while Montgomery, with far more residents, has a rate of 308.1 per 100,000.

Carroll County, however, has a rate of 1,127 per 100,000 and Patrick’s rate is 888.4. Roanoke City is 1017.8 per 100,000, almost even with the case county of 1,017.

Prince William County in Northern Virginia has a case total of 9,488 with a rate of 2027.3 while a less populated county like Sussex County in the Eastern part of the Commonwealth has a rate 2,687.6 with 302 cases.

Developing story…

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

