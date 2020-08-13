A third straight day of Coronavirus case spikes for Floyd

Sharp hikes in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continued for Floyd County today as the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 19 new cases to bring the county’s total to 109 while Virginia’s daily cases increased by 1,101 and the United States saw its deadliest day of the summer with nearly 1,500 deaths in 24 hours.

An analysis of data from the Center for Disease Control by The New York Times says the current death toll of nearly 170,000 nationally is too low. More than 200,000 have died from the virus or complications from the disease, the Times reports.

Officials point out that increases coincide with sharp spikes in new cases among students and staff as schools opened in the Southern part of the United States.

The increase in deaths sent stock markets sliding after a day of highs that some felt would reach record levels on Thursday. The deaths also offset new unemployment numbers that showed 960,000 workers filed for relief last week, the first time the rate has fallen under a million since March.

However, more than 28 million workers remain unemployed.

In Floyd County, cases have more than doubled in less than a month. The county went into April with no cases, but the last week has added dozens to the case load.

Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 010:20 a.m. EDT

Worldwide:

Infections: 20,852,993

Deaths: 748,090

Recoveries: 13,746,477



United States:

Infections: 5,361,131

Deaths: 169,363

Recoveries: 2,813,683



Virginia:

Infections: 103,622 (+1,101)

Hospitalized: 8,592 (+60)

Deaths: 2,352 (+11)



Floyd County:

Infections: 109 (+19)

Hospitalized:

3 Deaths: 2



Montgomery County:

Infections: 313 (+1)

Hospitalized: 15 (-1)

Deaths: 3



Radford

Infections: 60 (+2)

Hospitalized: 3

Deaths: 0



Carroll County

Infections: 335 (+3)

Hospitalized: 28

Deaths: 14



Galax:

Infections: 352 (+19)

Hospitalized: 38

Deaths: 25 (+1)



Giles County:

Infections: 27

Hospitalized: 2

Deaths: 0

Pulaski County

Infections: 90

Hospitalized: 9 Deaths: 3



Franklin County:

Infections: 177 (+1)

Hospitalized: 7

Deaths: 1



Roanoke:

Infections: 1,041 (+5)

Hospitalized: 27

Deaths: 15



Roanoke County:

Infections: 506 (+4)

Hospitalized: 18

Deaths: 4



Salem:Infections: 164 (+1)

Hospitalized: 6

Deaths: 3



Patrick County:

Infections: 167 (+6)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 4



(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

