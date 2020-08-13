Another face of racial hate from Hanover County

A Hanover County resident and self-proclaimed leader of the Ku Klux Klan will spend at least five years behind bars after a Henrico County Judge found him guilty of five misdemeanor assault charges of assault, hit-and-run and property damage a result of his attempt to run down protestors at a Black Lives Matter protest.

“They scattered like cockroaches,” Harry H. Rogers, 36, bragged on a Facebook live video he posted after the attack on June 7. “It’s kind of funny if you ask me.”

Henrico County judge Thomas O. Bondurant Jr. wasn’t laughing this week when he gave Rogers the maximum sentence of 12 months on each of the five counts.

What is it with Hanover County folks who go to other localities in the Old Dominion to spread their hate and racism? In Floyd County, Roger Altizer, a Hanover County man working in the area on a construction job, waved a confederate flag at a peaceful rally on June 13 in front of our courthouse, shouted racial slurs and yanked off his shirt off while challenging others to a fight.

He faces misdemeanor assault charges in Floyd County and has a jury trial pending on a felony firearms charge back in Hanover. Harry Rogers also has three felony charges waiting for attempted malicious wounding from ramming his car into three of the rally participants on June 7 just outside Richmond.

“Let’s go have some fun,” Rogers said a post on Facebook, where he urged others to join him.

“He was proud of what he was doing,”Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor told the court this week. “His intent was to go down there and instill fear.”

When police searched Rogers’ home and vehicle, they found several guns, including an assault-style rifle. He had a pistol with him during the assault, along with extended magazine clips and ammunition.

The police also found KKK items in Rogers’ home that he shares with his girlfriend and their son. The items included patches, literature and a green grand dragon robe. They also found a book, “The Practice of Klannishness,” which Henrico gang unit Sgt. Douglas Wood called a ‘KKK Bible” that preaches claims of white superiority.

Rogers’ felonies will be examined by a Henrico County grand jury. If indicted, he will go to trial in Circuit Court.

In Floyd County, Roger Andrew Altizer Jr. faces a judge on Sept. 24 for his charges of assault & battery and disorderly conduct. His felony case of shooting from a vehicle, which involved a road rage incident, is scheduled to go before a jury on October 9 in Hanover County Circuit Court.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

