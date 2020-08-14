Looking at the Friday Night Lights of past years

Buffalo quarterback Avery Chaffin tosses off to Braden Chaffin, who scored the final touchdown of the night with an eight-yard run.

Young athletes could be practicing this week, preparing for high school football, volleyball or cross-country games or matches. Instead, most Floyd County High School students spend just one day in a classroom each week and the other four online. Sports are little more than a pleasant memory or something that “might” happen next year.

The burning questions now if not “when” we might return to “normal,” but “if.” The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic has turned life upside down here in the mountains, throughout the Old Dominion of Virginia, coast to coast of the United States and around the world.

With more than 28 million out of work in the United Statues, businesses shuttered and life skewed while people get into physical confrontations over wearing masks, memories of what used to be “the good old days” become longings for what used to be and may never be again.

With that in mind, here are some photographs of Friday Night Lights from previous seasons of football. We will look at volleyball on Saturday and other sports on Sunday.

Remember, let’s be careful out there. Please wear masks, keep social distances and work together to try and get these rough times behind us.

Celebrating the TD.

Coach Winfred Beale: 225 wins as Buffaloes head coach

FCHS cheerleaders strike a pose before the start of the game.

Bringing down a Pioneer runner behind the line of scrimmage.

The Floyd County High School Marching Band celebrates a Buffalo touchdown.

