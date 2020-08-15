A look back at FCHS volleyball

Volleyball has become another sport where female Floyd County High School athletes dominate. Like the Lady Buffaloes basketball and softball teams, which have captured state championships, the volleyball ladies have become frequent contenders in state playoffs and should capture a state crown in the near future.
But volleyball, like other fall sports, must wait until Spring 2021 for a chance to compete for state honors. A truncated schedule begins on March 1 of next year.
The incredible athletic abilities of the ladies are a delight to watch and photograph. Here are some images from previous volleyball seasons.