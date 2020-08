Among other sports we expect to see during the fall months at high schools are golf and cross-country. Like football and volleyball, they were scrapped for this fall at Virginia schools and will be played on a truncated schedule starting on March 1, 2021.

It’s going to be a long fall for the student athletes and for my cameras. See all of you starting on Dec. 28, when basketball and other winter sports are scheduled to begin.

