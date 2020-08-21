Floyd County’s virus infections continue to rise

New infections seem to be a daily occurrence now in Floyd County with two more added Friday by the Virginia Department of Health, brining the total to 120 — six times what it was just five weeks earlier.

Virginia topped 110,000 total cases with 978 new infections reported Friday and 146 new hospital admissions bring the Commonwealth’s total over 9,000 to 9,071.

Montgomery County’s infections increased by 12 to a total of 353 along with 16 more cases in Radford, where the total is now 91.

Roanoke City added 18 new cases to 1,122 total, along with 12 new and 542 total along with six in Salem to 183 overall.

Nationally, 5,747 cases and 177,456 deaths reported as the numbers continue to rise. Worldwide, infections total 22,900,018 with 797,795 deaths. The United States continues to lead all nations of the world in infections and deaths by large margins.

No explanations yet from VDH on why Floyd’s cases have risen so sharply in recent weeks.

