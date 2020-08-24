Virus report for Aug. 24, 2029

Floyd County added 3 more cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Monday's report by the Virginia Department of Health, along with 59 more cases in Radford, 13 in Montgomery County and 63 in Franklin County.

Updated Monday, August 24, 2020, at 09:30 a.m. EDT

Worldwide:
Infections: 23,618,607
Deaths: 813,112
Recoveries: 16,108,317

United States:
Infections: 5,875,254
Deaths: 180,614   
Recoveries: 3,167,232

Virginia:
Infections: 113,630 (+664)
Hospitalized: 9,207 (+31)
Deaths: 2,467 (+4)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 124 (+3)
Hospitalized: 6
Deaths: 2

Montgomery County:
Infections: 387 (+13)
Hospitalized: 16
Deaths: 3

Radford
Infections: 166 (+59)
Hospitalized: 3
Deaths: 0

Carroll County
Infections: 378 (+4)    
Hospitalized: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 16

Galax:
Infections: 394 (+4)
Hospitalized: 40   
Deaths: 28

Giles County:
Infections: 35   
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 0

Pulaski County
Infections: 109 (+1)      
Hospitalized: 10
Deaths: 3  

Franklin County:
Infections: 264 (+63)
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1

Roanoke:
Infections: 1,129 (+7)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 15

Roanoke County:
Infections: 557 (+5)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 4

Salem:
Infections: 190 (+4)
Hospitalized: 9  
Deaths: 3

Patrick County:
Infections: 199 (-1)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 10

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
