Virus report for Aug. 24, 2029

Updated Monday, August 24, 2020, at 09:30 a.m. EDT
Worldwide:
Infections: 23,618,607
Deaths: 813,112
Recoveries: 16,108,317
United States:
Infections: 5,875,254
Deaths: 180,614
Recoveries: 3,167,232
Virginia:
Infections: 113,630 (+664)
Hospitalized: 9,207 (+31)
Deaths: 2,467 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 124 (+3)
Hospitalized: 6
Deaths: 2
Montgomery County:
Infections: 387 (+13)
Hospitalized: 16
Deaths: 3
Radford
Infections: 166 (+59)
Hospitalized: 3
Deaths: 0
Carroll County
Infections: 378 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33 (+2)
Deaths: 16
Galax:
Infections: 394 (+4)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 28
Giles County:
Infections: 35
Hospitalized: 2
Deaths: 0
Pulaski County
Infections: 109 (+1)
Hospitalized: 10
Deaths: 3
Franklin County:
Infections: 264 (+63)
Hospitalized: 8
Deaths: 1
Roanoke:
Infections: 1,129 (+7)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 15
Roanoke County:
Infections: 557 (+5)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 4
Salem:
Infections: 190 (+4)
Hospitalized: 9
Deaths: 3
Patrick County:
Infections: 199 (-1)
Hospitalized: 42
Deaths: 10
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)