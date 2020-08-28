High school football coaches sitting at home this Friday night

Winfred Beale is the only active area high school football coach with 200 or more wins.
He has been the head coach at Floyd County High School since 1981 and ranks fourth in the Timesland school coach listing published Wednesday by The Roanoke Times.
With 228 wins, he’s 11 behind David Crist at Blacksburg, who left that post in 2014.
Norman Lineburg had 284 wins when he left Radford in 2006. He leads the list, so far.
The Times had been looking at the past to supplement its high school football coverage this fall with no games scheduled until the truncated season what will begin on March 1 of next year.
Beale is also quoted in a piece by Robert Anderson in the Times Thursday about what coaches will do this fall with no football. He told Anderson he will probably be on his back porch this Friday night, watching the sunset.
The Buffaloes were set to open the season tonight in Christiansburg.
“It’s just bizarre,” he told Anderson. “You get acclimated to doing something for years and years and all of a sudden it’s gone, it’s just really weird.
“I’ve heard lot of people saying they’re probably going to go to West Virginia or Tennessee and look through the gate and see if they can see a game going on.”
The Virginia High School League postponed all fall sports until next year. Another 13 states around the country has postponed its fall season until next year.
At the moment, winter sports like basketball and wrestling are scheduled to begin on Dec. 28, if the COVID-10 Coronavirus cooperates.
That remains a big “if.”
Six weeks ago, Floyd County had 20 cases of the disease. It has taken April through July to each that point. Thursday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health says Floyd County has 140 cases — and increase of 120 in month and a half.