With our thanks to Founders Sing and Don McLean.

This animated video by The Founding Fathers, with new words to Don McLean’s classic “American Pie, makes it clear how they would most likely have viewed failed president Donald John Trump.

Viewed hell. They would have despised him as much as a growing number of Americans do now.

With their gracious permission, we are sharing here with you. Please feel free to share it with others. This is too good to miss.

