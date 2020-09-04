Radio Show kicks off 10th season this Labor Day weekend

A virtual Floyd Radio show, an in-person Cruise In, yard sales galore and others things will tempt us this Labor Day weekend as we try to navigate the pandemic-driven three-day weekend in our area.

Hillsville’s annual Carroll County Flea Market and Gun Show is cancelled this weekend and accommodating COVID-19 requires adjustment but the weekend still has featured events.

The Country Store kicks off its 10 season of The Floyd Radio Show without an audience but those who want to enjoy the show can view it online, livestreamed on the Store’s Facebook page.

Scheduled acts include:

Sammy Shelor & Jesse Smathers (Lonesome River Band)

Gene Parker & Allen Mills (Lost & Found)

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms

Alice Gerrard

Redd Volkaert

Dori Freeman & Nick Falk

Bill & The Belles

Jeremy Stephens and Corrina Rose Logston (High Fidelity)

Elizabeth LaPrelle

The New Macedon Rangers

Twin Creeks Stringband

Mac Traynham & Friends

Some of the acts will appear onstage at the store, without an audience, and others will appear online at various locations “around the country,” she store says.

Adds the store:

The first Floyd Radio Show of the 2020/2021 season will be a special one. It is our 10th season, which is a big deal, plus we are producing this in conjunction with the Friends of the Floyd Country Store fundraising campaign. And this special virtual online event will feature music and stories from our musical friends of the Floyd Country Store.

The “Backyard” Jamboree also runs from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. behind the store on Friday nights.

Let’s enjoy the show.

In other action, Wildwood Farms plans a cruise-in Sunday from 1-4 pm. at 2380 Floyd Highway South. You will need to wear masks and observe social distancing in the store or when out of your chairs, which you should bring.

Wildwood also has the Cabin Creek Bluegrass Band outside on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with social distancing.

Expect to find yard sales along the roads throughout the weekend.

