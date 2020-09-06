Radio Show opens season to help The Floyd Country Store

The financial strains and limitations on the presentation of live music that is so much of the culture of Floyd County and Southwestern Virginia have created a need for help through a GoFund Me campaign.
Sammy Shelor of Lonesome River Band & MC of the Show.

The Floyd Radio Show kicked off its 10th season Saturday night in a “virtual ” evening featuring acts at The Country Store and other locations in conjunction with the Friends of the Floyd Country Store fundraising campaign to help this anchor location of The Crooked Road and the home of Old Time and Bluegrass music.

Sammy Shelor of the Lonesome River Band served as the MC and provided music with Jess Smathers of the band along with a wide variety of guests including Gene Parkers & Alan Mills of Lost & Found; Alice Gerrard; Redd Volkaert; Don Freeman & Nick Falk; Bill & The Belles ; Jeremy Stephens and Corrina Rose Logston of High Fidelity; Elizagth LaPrelle; The New Macedon Rangers; Twin Creeks Stringband and Mac Taynham & Friends.

Lots of music and good times.

Want to help? Click here.

Mac Traynham & Friends

Country Store co-owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz connect with guests from a remote location.
Handling the audio and streaming the show.
Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band
DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter