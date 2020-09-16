As the virus kills, too many still ignore the safety rules

More and more people die every day from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, including a fifth death in Floyd County and more than 200,000 cases in the United States.

The death in Floyd reported by the Virginia Department of Health in Wednesday morning’s report is the second straight daily increase in our rural county and the third in recent reports.

Virginia’s death rate increased by 96 on Tuesday and another 45 Wednesday, bringing the Old Dominion’s fatalities to 2,884.

World Meter, which tracks the pandemic for the World Health Organization, among other data collection operations, put the United States death total at 200,280 at 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Among localities in our area, Carroll County has 21 deaths, Galax 30 and Patrick County 23.

Floyd County now has 189 infections from the virus, 169 coming in the last two months. At least 10 people have been hospitalized from the the pandemic.

“The most concerning thing about Southwest, and I’ll repeat this, is we just don’t have the hospitals and especially the ICU capabilities,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a press conference Tuesday.

Six months ago today was the first confirmed area case of COVID-19, a woman in Botetourt County, who was also the first fatality, The Roanoke Times reports.

“Every one of the outbreaks comes down to human behavior, and some pause or breach in infection prevention,” Dr. Molly O’Dell, who handles pandemic response for the Allegheny and Roanoke city health districts, told the Times.

“Well, today, I popped in to get my car inspected, and when I walked in, the person who greeted me to take my keys didn’t have a mask on,” O’Dell said. “I asked him was he aware he was supposed to, and he said, ‘No. I didn’t know it was required.’ Do these people not read the newspaper or listen to the radio or watch TV? I don’t know. I’m dumbfounded,”

Gov.Northam agrees.

“We are doing all the right things with PPE, with testing, with tracing. But it’s the behavior that’s the challenge, and that’s up to Virginians,” he said in his press conference Tuesday. “It’s that behavior that will put this pandemic behind us. Not testing, not tracing, not PPE, but behavior, and that’s what we need to continue to emphasize.”

