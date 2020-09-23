muselogo1-copy

Tired of fighting off COVID-19? The virus never gets tired.

Welcome back our friends to the show that never ends. COVID-19 knows you want to party and is waiting for you.
Want to party? So does the pandemic.

As people pay less and less attention to the safety rules of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we see more ending up in hospitals and dying, the leader of pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health District warned us during her weekly update Tuesday.

Americans, Dr. Molly O’Dell, said people are simply “exhausted” and “tired of this” and are letting their guard down in more and more public events where masks and social distancing are absent.

“It’s the socialization that people are starving for,” O’Dell said. “Workers are tired of phone meetings.”

She points to an increase in weddings, funerals, baby showers and parties.

“People are tired of the constraints,” she adds.

Floyd County had just 20 cases of the virus with deaths at 3. Now, with 3 new cases and 3 deaths reported Tuesday, the county’s infection count is at 196, just shy of 200 with three deaths.

Virginia’s COVID-19 deaths passed 3,000 a couple of days ago and now stands at 3,060 with 142,010 infections and 10,675 hospitalizations. The United States passed 200,000 deaths this week with more than 7 million infections and deaths worldwide is approaching 1 million with a count Wednesday morning of 976,375.

With cooler weather, more kids in schools and colleges, and resumption of football at the college and pro levels, the numbers are expected to start rising again.

“Shaking hands and friendly hugging — everybody is tired of not being able to do that,” O’Dell told the briefing Tuesday, but she warned that the virus “doesn’t get tired.”

“This is easier for introverts,” Dr. O’Dell says. Most, she adds, “miss the socialization.”

