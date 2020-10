The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg forecasts some rain this afternoon and evening, followed by a cooler, autumn-like weekend with drier weather that could extend through all the next week, possibly given us a decent beginning of fall leaf colors.

This, of course, is subject to change, as all weather forecasts do, but let’s keep an optimistic outlook and hope for the best.

Keeping our fingers crossed.

(Courtesy of The Weather Channel)

