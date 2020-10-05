Movie theaters shutting back down

We’ve been thinking about taking in a movie at the Regal multiplex in Christiansburg.

If we want to do so, it will have to be by Thursday. Regal announced today that it is closing all of its theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday and they will remain closed until further notice.

The announcement came in the wee hours of Monday morning after the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has delayed opening until at least April of next year. The theater chain, which has a multiplex in Christiansburg, has 536 theaters in this country and was hoping the film would bring patrons back.

Bond’s studio is just the latest to delay planned openings, which were to begin in October. Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and others have pushed their planned openings into next year.

Robert Pattison, who is starring in the latest remake of The Batman, is down with COVD-19 and completion is shut down.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, is languishing at Regal right now after crowds fell well below expectations. It closes, along with the theater, after Thursday’s showings.

We won’t make it to see the film. Even with senior ticket prices, it’s more than we can afford right now.

Maybe next year.

