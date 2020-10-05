muselogo1-copy

Movie theaters shutting back down

After the studio for the latest James Bond movie pushed its release date to April of next year, Regal pulled the plug on all its movie theaters in the U.S., including their multiplex in Christiansburg.

We’ve been thinking about taking in a movie at the Regal multiplex in Christiansburg.

If we want to do so, it will have to be by Thursday. Regal announced today that it is closing all of its theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom on Thursday and they will remain closed until further notice.

The announcement came in the wee hours of Monday morning after the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has delayed opening until at least April of next year. The theater chain, which has a multiplex in Christiansburg, has 536 theaters in this country and was hoping the film would bring patrons back.

Bond’s studio is just the latest to delay planned openings, which were to begin in October. Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and others have pushed their planned openings into next year.

Robert Pattison, who is starring in the latest remake of The Batman, is down with COVD-19 and completion is shut down.

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, Tenet, is languishing at Regal right now after crowds fell well below expectations. It closes, along with the theater, after Thursday’s showings.

We won’t make it to see the film. Even with senior ticket prices, it’s more than we can afford right now.

Maybe next year.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter