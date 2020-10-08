Last Backyard Jamboree Friday for 2020 as Country Store reaches fundraising goal

Fresh from reaching its goal from the GoFundMe campaign, the Floyd Country Store heads into its final Backyard Jamboree of 2020 on what promises to be a pleasant cool evening on the backyard location behind the establishment on Locust Street Friday night.

The New Ballad Branch Bogtrotters are the featured band for the evening event, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free but an $8 donation is welcome to those who attend. Social distancing is requested for both listening and dancing to the music.

Like so many entertainment venues that face limitations during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Country Store had made adjustments while the GoFundMe campaign started by Lydeanna Martin met its $60,000 goal in the closing minutes this week and helps provide funding to continue store operations.

The Backyard Jamboree helped provide an outdoor event where people could attend, listen to music and dance (with limitations). While cooler weather brings the Backyard Jamboree to an end for the year, the Store will continue to steam music on Friday night online.

The Floyd Radio Show also livestreams with groups appearing from remote locations without an audience in the store on the first Saturday night of each month.

The Country Store continues to serve meals with social distancing in place indoors and provides its ice cream shop offerings as takeout from the street. Meal offerings include an expanded Sunday Brunch.

In other business facing the pandemic, the new owners of Blue Ridge Restaurant, which hops to reopen this month as does American Pie, in the building that once housed Ray’s Restaurant.

Floyd’s iconic Farmers Supply Store began it’s going out of business sale in October and is expected to close its doors for good in November.

