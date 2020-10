A sunny day with fall color in mid-October.

The sun came out in force Tuesday and the color of fall can be found along the Blue Ridge Parkway and the roads and byways of Floyd County.

Enjoy it while you can. Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are forecast in the 70s with sun, but it cools down with rain on Friday and cooler time ahead.

The color of fall on a nice day on a Harley.

When in need for fall color, it is often found on the Blue Ridge Parkway, like this spot on Bent Mountain.

