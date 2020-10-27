muselogo1-copy

Bugged by QAnon? Welcome to the club

Documentary filmmaker Kirby Ferguson and The New York Times has some good advice about how to deal with the QAnon conspiracy theorists who live and thrive among us.

Are their theories ludicrous? Of course they are. They are also deceptive and dangerous and they can be dangerous people.

The best way to deal with misinformation is by providing correct, documented correct details. That’s not hard with QAnon’s fantasies.

Don’t ignore them. Misinformation spreads rapidly in this social-media driven world.

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter