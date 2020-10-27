Bugged by QAnon? Welcome to the club

Documentary filmmaker Kirby Ferguson and The New York Times has some good advice about how to deal with the QAnon conspiracy theorists who live and thrive among us.

Are their theories ludicrous? Of course they are. They are also deceptive and dangerous and they can be dangerous people.

The best way to deal with misinformation is by providing correct, documented correct details. That’s not hard with QAnon’s fantasies.

Don’t ignore them. Misinformation spreads rapidly in this social-media driven world.

