Courtesy of The Founders Sing

Is is now a less than a week before the election that pollsters say will throw Donald Trump out of office.

Of course, many of those same pollsters told us four years ago that he could never get into office. Americans, they said, are smarter than that.

American voters were smarter. A majority of more than three million voters said “no way” t Trump, but a gerrymandered Electoral College overturned the will of the voters.

Will it happen again?

Let’s hope not.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest