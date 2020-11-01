Keeping up with time when it changes

Our vintage grandfather clock in the entrance foyer of our home clanged seven times this morning as I wandered downstairs for the requisite cup of coffee on this first day of November 2020.

My watch read an hour earlier. It had reset automatically at 0200 (2 a.m.) to compensate for the end of Daylight Savings Time.

The clock on the screens of my Mac said the same when I plopped into the seat to check the morning’s emails and news. The Internet clock reset our desktop and laptops overnight.

This Sunday morning’s chores will be a mix of old and new. Some timepieces will need to be moved back an hour. Others have done so, thanks to electronics.

When it comes to keeping time, times have changed.

Back when I traveled the world on assignments, I dealt with changing time zones first with an GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) mechanical watch that included a fourth hand that circled the face of the timepiece every 24 hours and provided the primary glimpse of the time. The minute hand was set for the time zone of wherever I was and the GMT hand was set either for the “home” time in Washington, DC, or the “Zulu” time of the world’s central clock in Greenwich, England.

An Air Force friend recommended the then-new “Atomic Time” radio-controlled watch by Citizens, which could reset the watch to whatever time zone I was in by a radio signal sent out around 2 a.m. each morning.

It was a quartz watch that still needed to replace the battery every couple of years until Citizens introduced its “solar” light source technology in 1998 and the battery was deemed usable for at least 40 years.

I wore a Citizen Skyhawk multi-timezone, Eco-drive, A-T chronograph from that I bought in 1998 in Hong Kong for a price that was less than one-tenth of what one pays for a Rolex GMT-Master II automatic, mechanical timepiece that still needed to be recalibrated manually for the correct time each morning.

I still have that Skyhawk. It is fully-charged by the sunlight that comes into second-story bedroom window and keeps exact time to the second, thanks to the 2 a.m. connection it makes automatically each day.

A newer Citizen “Blue Angels” Eco-Drive, A-T “world chronograph,” a gift, also provides current, exact time on both 12-hour and 24-hour dials. It sits in the watch box, fully charged by light. It was a gift from a couple of years ago.

Oh, I still have a few vintage “automatic” or “hand wound” mechanical timepieces as collector items but my wristwatches of choice now are relatively-inexpensive ones made by Citizens, Bulova (now owned by Citizens) or Luminox, lightweight carbon-fiber models that are easily readable in the dark.

The two Bulovas are “precisionist” models that use a new, higher-frequency crystal that is supposed to be accurate up to 10 seconds a year. When I reset them to the current local time today, I will see if they are still accurate to the second. The last time I checked was when DST kicked in earlier this year, and they were still exactly on time. They were gifts.

The Luminox models have Swiss quarts movements that provide GMT readouts. Both were on sale on Amazon when purchased a couple of years ago.

