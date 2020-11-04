muselogo1-copy

Biden declared winner in Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participates during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Less than thirty minutes after the polls closed in Virginia, the Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

Notes the AP:

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

While the Southwestern area of the Old Dominion went for Donald Trump, Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area provided the votes needed to give Biden the Commonwealth’s 13 Electoral College votes.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
