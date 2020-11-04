Biden declared winner in Virginia

Less than thirty minutes after the polls closed in Virginia, the Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner.

Notes the AP:

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

While the Southwestern area of the Old Dominion went for Donald Trump, Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area provided the votes needed to give Biden the Commonwealth’s 13 Electoral College votes.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

