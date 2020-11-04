Election winner? That depends on several things

America went to bed Tuesday night not knowing who won the presidential election. Woke up this morning still not knowing.

At least some of you got to sleep. Those of us in the news biz were up all night updating our stories, websites and finishing up photos.

In Floyd County, things went smooth with no real surprises. Donald Trump won the county but lost Virginia’s 13 electoral votes because most who cast ballots went for Biden.

Montgomery County went for Biden. So did Radford. Some blame the existence of Virginia Tech and Radford University for that, although most students vote absentee in their hometowns.

Exit polls show a weakening of Trump’s base of white voters without college degrees. Support from that group dropped by five percent but Trump’s showing in Floyd County rose with a record voter turnout.

Sen. Mark Warner lost the county but won Virginia overall. That’s what matters to a U.S. Senator. Like it or not, Virginia is now solid blue and no longer considered a battleground state. Democrats are in charge and with the demographics of the Old Dominion becoming less and less lily-white and conservative, that is not likely to change anytime soon.

According to the U.S. Census Statistical Abstract, Floyd County population of 15,749 residents are 95.5 percent white, three percent Hispanic ad two percent African-American.

Politically, the county is heavily Republican and conservative. Fundamentalists and evangelicals dominate the area’s religions. Less than a quarter of adults in the county have a college degree.

Which makes this part of the Old Dominion fertile ground for Trump.

This, however, can and probably will change.

A quarter of Floyd County’s population is over 65. Newcomers to the county are often more liberal and progressive. The once all-Republican board of supervisors now has two “independents.”

Although we live, for the moment, in rabid red Floyd County, I have spent most of my life in areas that support Biden.

Hillsborough County — which includes Tampa, where I was born and Gibsonton, my home for the first part of my childhood;

Prince Edward County, home for another part of my childhood;

Roanoke, where I lived after graduation from high school and where I worked for The Roanoke Times from 1965-69;

Illinois, my home for 12 years (a969-81) and where wife Amy was born;

Arlington, VA, our home for 23 years while working out of Washington, DC.

That adds up to just over 48 years. I will have to live to be 97 to beat those years. Odds of that happening? Not great.

So why are we living now in blood red Floyd County? We like it here — the beauty of the country and nature, a lot of good friends — including some who think Trump walks on water — and a good newspaper job I enjoy.

That could, and probably will, change. Change has been part of our lives for more than our 40 years together.

Time will tell. So will the final counts of the votes in campaign 2020.

