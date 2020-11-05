An election where every vote must count

Presidential campaign 2020 continues Thursday on the second day after voting. Not unexpected but sad.

The divided nation that went to the polls in record numbers brought their steadfast partisan differences to an election that, sadly, will not help unify America.

Challenger Joe Biden, a long-serving Senator and former vice president during Barack Obama’s two terms, appears closest to reaching 270 Electoral College votes, but counting continues and embattled incumbent Donald Trump is already filing legal challenges to an outcome that is not final.

In Georgia, where Trump appeared to be cruising to a win, the count is less than 1 percent apart with two percent of the vote uncounted. Some media outlets, including Trump-leaning Fox News, have called Arizona for Biden, putting Biden 6 Electoral College votes away from a contested win.

This election is far from over.

As the battle continue, American hit an alarming level in the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic: More than 100,000 new infections in a disease that has killed more than 220,00 in the United States.

“We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,” said Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Pain, be it health or political, is the order of the day.

