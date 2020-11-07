Biden wins presidential election

With both The Associated Press and election tabulators Edison Research calling the presidential election vote counts in Pennsylvania and Nevada wins for Democrat Joe Biden, controversial and scandal-ridden Donald John Trump is denied re-election for a second term.

The AP Electoral College vote count from the AP gives Biden 290 votes, 20 over the total needed to win, with the former vice president leading in one undeclared state: Georgia. A win in Georgia, where a recount is already ordered, could put Biden over 300 Electoral votes.

The Washington Post still lists Arizona and Nevada undecided and puts Biden’s win at 273 votes, still a clear win. Trump is threatening continued legal actions to disqualify votes counting after the polls closed, but election laws provide for counting legal votes and no evidence has emerged to suggest any of the votes counted so far has been illegal.

The Biden win also gives America its first female vice president, Kamala Harris, who was a tireless campaigner for the Biden-Harrs ticket.

That, of course, doesn’t matter with hard-core Trump supporters who traffic in discredited conspiracy theories and outlandish claims on social media.

Biden also has a clear lead in actual votes, a current lead of 4 million plus that could reach 5 million by the time all votes are counted.

Trump’s loss after just one term puts him in a small group of ex-presidents who lost their second term elections. George H.W. Bush was the last.

Developing story…More to come…

