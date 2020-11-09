muselogo1-copy

Our flag now flies upright

Our flag: Flying once again as it should be.

As noted several times over the past three-plus years, our American flag has flown upside down — a universal signal of a nation in distress.

Today, on a sunny afternoon, if flys upright at our home. By deposing a criminally-corrupt wannabe dictator from the presidency, American voters have seized control of our nation once again for true values, the rule of law and the Constitution.

The road ahead will not be easy, but it democracy, we feel, will be served by administration of Joe Biden and Kamal Harris.

The rebuilding of America has begun.

DOUG THOMPSON

