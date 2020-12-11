Winter sports at Floyd County High? Maybe, maybe not

According to the Three Rivers District online sports calendar, Floyd County High School’s middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had games scheduled for three days and evenings next week. Had, but now postponed.

Those postponed included a Monday game against Blacksburg set as an away match. Same for a Tuesday matches in Carroll County and Pulaski County.

Then Blacksburg was scheduled to be in Floyd on Wednesday for boys and girls games. Also postponed. No reasons listed for any of the postponements.

No junior varsity or varsity game basketball game involving Floyd County High, appears on the schedule for the remainder of this year, which could or could not change. Another middle school match is set for Dec. 22 in Christiansburg.

Gov. Ralph Northam has new limitations going into place this weekend, including midnight curfews for everyone, limits of gathering of no more than 10 with no more than two attendees per player at games.

Hopefully, whatever is planned for the county schools will be discussed Monday afternoon at the December meeting of the School Board.

Northam said what schools in Virginia localities do depends on the school boards. Some high school basketballs games have started in Roanoke and other areas.

Stay tuned.

