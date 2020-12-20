Virginia virus cases up 3,876, Roanoke Valley 135, Montgomery 42

Worldwide:
Infections: 76,778,005
Deaths: 1,694,755
Recoveries: 53,889,444
United States:
Infections: 18,086,215
Deaths: 323,466
Recoveries: 10.546,751
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 306,848 (+3,876)
Hospitalized: 16,878 (+194)
Deaths: 4,650 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 448
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,769 (+34)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 32
Radford:
Infections: 1,389 (+8)
Hospitalized: 26
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,341 (+25)
Hospitalized: 93
Deaths: 32
Galax:
Infections: 731 (+12)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 31
Giles County:
Infections: 477 (+5)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,215 (+13)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 27 (+5)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,084 (+11)
Hospitalized: 71 (+1)
Deaths: 20
Roanoke:
Infections: 4,877 (+39)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 86
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,107 (+87)
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)
Deaths: 53
Salem:
Infections: 1,053 (+9)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 24
Patrick County:
Infections: 695 (+7)
Hospitalized: 71 (-1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)