Virginia tops 4,000 new daily virus cases, Montgomery County 73, Roanoke Valley 66, Floyd 2

Worldwide:
Infections: 77,274,430
Deaths: 1,701,797
Recoveries: 54,208,760
United States:
Infections: 18,267,579
Deaths: 324,869
Recoveries: 10,622,082
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 310,890 (+4,042)
Hospitalized: 16,948 (+70)
Deaths: 4,654 (+4)
Floyd County:
Infections: 450 (+2)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,831 (+62)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 32
Radford:
Infections: 1,400 (+11)
Hospitalized: 26
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,346 (+5)
Hospitalized: 94 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Galax:
Infections: 740 (+9)
Hospitalized: 55
Deaths: 31
Giles County:
Infections: 488 (+11)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,242 (+27)
Hospitalized: 58
Deaths: 27
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,109 (+25)
Hospitalized: 71
Deaths: 20
Roanoke:
Infections: 4,891 (+17)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 86
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,154 (+47)
Hospitalized: 92
Deaths: 53
Salem:
Infections: 1,055 (+2)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 24
Patrick County:
Infections: 667 (+2)
Hospitalized: 71
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)