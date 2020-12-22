Virginia adds 3,591 virus cases, Roanoke Valley 48 Montgomery County 38, Floyd 1

Worldwide:
Infections: 78,068,900
Deaths: 1,716,226
Recoveries: 54,864,025
United States:
Infections: 18,522,794
Deaths: 327,602
Recoveries: 10,813,919
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 314,481 (+3,591)
Hospitalized: 17,083 (+138)
Deaths: 4,705(+51)
Floyd County:
Infections: 451 (+1)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,853 (+32)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 32
Radford:
Infections: 1,400 (+6)
Hospitalized: 26
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,367 (+21)
Hospitalized: 95 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Galax:
Infections: 750 (+10)
Hospitalized: 57 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Giles County:
Infections: 492 (+4)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,261 (+19)
Hospitalized: 62 (+4)
Deaths: 30 (+3)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,129 (+20)
Hospitalized: 71
Deaths: 20
Roanoke:
Infections: 4,923 (+32)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 88 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,169 (+15)
Hospitalized: 94 (+2)
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,055 (+2)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 24
Patrick County:
Infections: 674 (+7)
Hospitalized: 72 (+1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)