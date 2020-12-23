muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus cases up by 4,652, Montgomery County 82, Roanoke Valley 148, Floyd 14

Virginia now as 319,133 infections with 4,760 deaths. Floyd's 13 new cases brings its count to 465.

Worldwide:
Infections: 78,517,559
Deaths: 1,727,100
Recoveries: 55,269,831

United States:
Infections: 18,687,330
Deaths: 330,841
Recoveries: 10,948,136

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 319,133 (+4,652)
Hospitalized: 12,271 (+188)
Deaths: 4,760 (+55)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 465 (+14)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,909 (+56)
Hospitalized: 102 (+3)
Deaths: 34 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 1,426 (+26)
Hospitalized: 27 (+1)
Deaths: 7

Carroll County
Infections: 1,406 (+42)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 33 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 756 (+6)
Hospitalized: 57 (+1)  
Deaths: 31

Giles County:
Infections: 507 (+15)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,299 (+38)    
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 30

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,180 (+41)
Hospitalized: 73 (+2)
Deaths: 20

Roanoke:
Infections: 4,959 (+36)
Hospitalized: 139 (+2)
Deaths: 88

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,271 (+102)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 55 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,077 (+22)
Hospitalized: 35 (-1)
Deaths: 26 (+2)

Patrick County:
Infections: 687 (+13)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter